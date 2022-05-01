Woman found with gunshot wound in parked vehicle, Eastern Cape police seek help

Eastern Cape police are seeking assistance in tracing whoever is responsible for the murder of a woman whose body was found inside a parked vehicle on the side of the road on R102 near Jeffreys Bay.

She was found dead inside a white Ford Bantam on the R102 near Jeffreys Bay on April 28.

“The deceased had a gunshot wound in the upper body and was declared dead at the scene,” said Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli.

“There was no firearm found at the scene.”

Her name is being withheld until her next of kin formally identify her body.

Anyone with information that could help to shed light on this incident is urged to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Jansen van Rensburg, on 082 441 8160, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information will be treated as confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

TimesLIVE