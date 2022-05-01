MEC calls for calms as healthcare workers continue to strike

Several healthcare facilities have been closed in Nelson Mandela Bay as medical personnel down tools, leaving patients stranded.

This, as some healthcare workers have embarked on the illegal strike action decrying staff shortages, while others have been forced to stay home because of intimidation.

Meanwhile, Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth has called for calm and assured residents the situation would soon be resolved.

The strike started at the Motherwell Community Health Centre earlier this month after workers complained about the shortages, and demanded the reinstatement of the Covid-19 contract workers who were terminated.

A total of 8,500 contract workers were roped in at the beginning of the pandemic, but were let go in December and March when the department cited budgetary constraints.

Interventions by the department have proved unsuccessful, with eight interim workers that were deployed to Mortherwell to try fill the shortages being chased away by staff.

According to the department, a meeting with head of department (HOD) Dr Rolene Wagner, union leaders, councillors and community leaders in Motherwell on Friday failed to resolve the deadlock.

“The HOD explained that more than R700m has been budgeted for in the annual recruitment plan for the current financial year for more than 2,700 vacancies," said department spokesperson Mkhululi Ndamase.

Ndamase said while the department was committed to working with unions, elements of criminality would not be tolerated.

“The department condemns with the contempt it deserves the intimidating of non-striking workers and agency nurses,” he said.

He said internal disciplinary processes including the “no work, no pay” principle with possible dismissal would be implemented.

“There were 8,500 workers roped in to fight the spread of Covid-19, which unions demanded be reinstated by Tuesday. It is not possible to employ all of these workers due to constrained funding envelopes.

“These workers were initially recruited as part of the R1bn Covid-19 intervention budget allocated by the Solidarity Fund,” he added.

Other facilities that have been affected by the strike are the KwaDwesi and KwaMagxaki clinics.

Meth urged workers to go back to work while the department works to address their grievances.

“By downing tools, the workers are depriving the communities they are supposed to serve of health services.

“We hope that workers will be back at work and continue saving lives instead of putting them in jeopardy by embarking on an unprotected strike.

“We want to sincerely apologise to the Nelson Mandela Bay community and reassure them that we will restore the services soon,” the MEC said.

Meth said an advert had been issued and they were hoping to start the interviews and shortlisting process soon.

The department has urged residents in the meantime to go to alternative facilities.

HeraldLIVE