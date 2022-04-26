Athlete fights cancer after losing mom to disease
National ice hockey player raising funds for costly treatment
Losing her mother to cancer at the age of 14 kept Gqeberha athlete Kelley Wilson’s guard up concerning the disease.
As an adult, Wilson took all the precautions she could to prevent suffering the same fate including a healthy lifestyle and annual mammograms...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.