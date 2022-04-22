Water woes bring schooling in Kariega to a halt
Teachers and pupils sent home from Kariega school due to health worries
A lack of water at the Dower Practising School in Kariega forced teaching and learning to grind to a halt on Thursday.
Water supply issues have plagued the school in Jubilee Park on numerous occasions, with Thursday’s incident leaving the primary school without water to flush toilets and a sickening stench hovering in the air due to a clogged sewerage system...
