Water woes bring schooling in Kariega to a halt

Teachers and pupils sent home from Kariega school due to health worries

By Lynn Spence -

A lack of water at the Dower Practising School in Kariega forced teaching and learning to grind to a halt on Thursday.



Water supply issues have plagued the school in Jubilee Park on numerous occasions, with Thursday’s incident leaving the primary school without water to flush toilets and a sickening stench hovering in the air due to a clogged sewerage system...