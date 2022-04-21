Ngwenya sisters set for success
Scraping her last few rand together, a small-town single mother from Mpumalanga handed it over to her two daughters before they boarded the aeroplane to pursue their tertiary studies at Nelson Mandela University (NMU).
And despite an obstacle-filled four-year journey, the Ngwenya sisters, Luyanda and Amanda, will be welcoming their family to Gqeberha to watch them being capped on the main stage of the city’s biggest tertiary institution...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.