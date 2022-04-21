Ngwenya sisters set for success

By Herald Reporter -

Scraping her last few rand together, a small-town single mother from Mpumalanga handed it over to her two daughters before they boarded the aeroplane to pursue their tertiary studies at Nelson Mandela University (NMU).



And despite an obstacle-filled four-year journey, the Ngwenya sisters, Luyanda and Amanda, will be welcoming their family to Gqeberha to watch them being capped on the main stage of the city’s biggest tertiary institution...