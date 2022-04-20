Putting SA first or being petty? — Debate over waiter getting big tip for being South African
A Twitter user sparked fierce debate online when they shared they tipped a waiter R69 because they are South African.
The user said they had breakfast at a Spur restaurant where they were served by a waiter from Newcastle, KZN, and called on the restaurant to hire more locals.
“Please continue hiring South Africans and you shall have my support.”
Had breakfast at @SpurRestaurant and was served by South African young man original from Newcastle his name is Gray. @SpurRestaurant please continue hiring South Africans and you shall have my support. pic.twitter.com/k6qrruLbE2— Standing Up with my hand down 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@mayiselk) April 18, 2022
While some shared the user’s view, others said businesses should be allowed to hire whoever they choose.
Responding to critics, the user said he spoke to the manager and thanked him for hiring locals.
Simple answer, Is yes. Even spoke to the manager to thank you for hiring South Africans. Why so much hate, you don't want employers to hire South Africans?— Standing Up with my hand down 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@mayiselk) April 19, 2022
I will support companies that Support South Africans. What is so hard for you to understand?— Standing Up with my hand down 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@mayiselk) April 19, 2022
Here is a look at some reactions online:
And the whole kitchen staff is from Maputo😂— Ntombendalaengasabimuntu (@jacksondiana048) April 19, 2022
Who prepared the food who delivered it.who grew the vegetables .you only know what happened last hahahahaha— newton murima (@newtonmurima40) April 19, 2022
EFF leader Julius Malema and his party conducted several visits to local businesses earlier this year, to assess the employment ratio of locals and foreign nationals.
He said this was to challenge business owners who refuse to hire locals and exploit foreigners.
“Let the enemy not distort the message. We are not fighting against fellow Africans. Those are the people we are protecting because they are being exploited. This is not about the Zimbabweans, Mozambicans or people from Lesotho. It’s about locals. Everywhere you do business, hire locals,” he said.
Members of Operation Dudula, which is against illegal immigration, have in recent weeks raided properties and businesses owned by foreign nationals.
Earlier this month, residents of Diepsloot in Johannesburg were left reeling after the murder of Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi.
Seven people appeared in the Randburg magistrate’s court this week in connection with Nyathi’s death and were remanded in custody until April 22.
They were charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and extortion.
