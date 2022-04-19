JUST IN | Load-shedding escalated to stage 4 immediately
Eskom was forced to implement stage 4 load-shedding at 7.20am on Tuesday.
The power utility said at about 7.30am it had been forced to escalate to stage 4 after tripping at Majuba Unit 5 and Tutuka Unit 4.
A full statement will be issued in due course.
Here are your Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules:
