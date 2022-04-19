×

JUST IN | Load-shedding escalated to stage 4 immediately

By Herald Reporter - 19 April 2022
Eskom has implemented stage 4 load-shedding
Image: Rodion Kutsaev on Unsplash

Eskom was forced to implement stage 4 load-shedding at 7.20am on Tuesday.

The power utility said at about 7.30am it had been forced to escalate to stage 4 after tripping at Majuba Unit 5 and Tutuka Unit 4.

A full statement will be issued in due course.

Here are your Nelson Mandela Bay load-shedding schedules:

