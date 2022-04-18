Couple gunned down at house in Kariega

A couple were shot dead at a house in Kariega in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that at about 2.30am police responded to a shooting at a house in Kabah.

She said on arrival they found the bodies of a man and a woman both lying at the front door with gunshot wounds to the head.

“The deceased persons were identified as Isaac Moses, 63, and Merlin Alkenstead, 59.

“The suspects are unknown at this stage and motive for the shooting is under investigation.

“Police are investigating two cases of murder.

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects to contact Detective Warrant Officer Hein Swanepoel at SAPS Kamesh on 071-475-2294, or Crimestop on 08600-10111.

