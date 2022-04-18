×

News

Man found murdered in bushes near Despatch

By Herald Reporter - 18 April 2022
Despatch detectives are seeking assistance in tracing murder suspects and the relatives of a man who was found murdered in bushes behind the town
Image: FILE

An unidentified man was found murdered in the bushes behind  Despatch at the weekend. 

Despatch detectives are urgently seeking help in tracing the murder suspects as well as the next of kin of the  man.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man was found near San Souci Road between Jagvlakte and the Logistics Park in Despatch.

She said that on Friday morning police were alerted to a body in an open field.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that on Thursday evening at about 11pm, three unknown males were seen assaulting the man.

“He sustained multiple open wounds and bruises to his body as well as burns on both feet.

“The suspects then drove off in a red taxi.

“The deceased was dressed in a blue T-shirt and silk army sleeping shorts.

“He had a silver ring on his right index finger.”

Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects or the man’s next of kin to contact Detective-Sergeant Rohan Nel at SAPS Despatch on 082-441-7828 or their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

