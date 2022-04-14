LISTEN | New Omicron sub-variants being probed by Botswana and SA researchers

New sub-lineages of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been discovered by researchers in SA and Botswana.

Researchers say little is known about the sub-lineages named BA.4 and BA.5, but people should not panic because the number of hospitalisations, infections and deaths have not spiked.

Dr Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi, a virologist with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) regional office for Africa, said the researchers still have much to do to understand the threat the new sub-lineages may pose.