×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | New Omicron sub-variants being probed by Botswana and SA researchers

By PAIGE MULLER - 14 April 2022
Newly detected sub-lineages of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 are being probed. Stock photo.
Newly detected sub-lineages of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 are being probed. Stock photo.
Image: Picture: 123RF/lightwise

New sub-lineages of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been discovered by researchers in SA and Botswana.

Researchers say little is known about the sub-lineages named BA.4 and BA.5, but people should not panic because the number of hospitalisations, infections and deaths have not spiked.  

Dr Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi, a virologist with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) regional office for Africa, said the researchers still have much to do to understand the threat the new sub-lineages may pose.

LISTEN HERE: 

Here is what she had to say:

The WHO announced that the sub-lineages have been identified in four people in Botswana and 23 in SA. Outside Africa, sub-lineages have been confirmed in Belgium, Denmark, Germany and the UK.

Gumede-Moeletsi asked the international community to not undertake punitive measures against the African countries that brought attention to the new sub-lineages. She said doing so not only unjustly stunts their economies, but also discourages adequate genomic surveillance.

Previously discovered omicron sub-lineage BA.2 was well known for its rapid infection rate which caused global concern. 

subscribe

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read