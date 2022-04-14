Woman charged with killing nine-year-old girl denied bail

By Devon Koen -

The 25-year-old woman accused of the premeditated murder of her boyfriend’s nine-year-old daughter has been denied bail.



Handing down judgment in the magistrate’s court in Gqeberha on Thursday morning, magistrate Kriban Pillay said the interests of justice outweighed Lesley-Ann Damon’s personal circumstances...