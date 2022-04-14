High court in former Grahamstown is now officially called Makhanda

The former High Court of SA, Eastern Cape Division, Grahamstown, is now officially called the High Court of SA, Eastern Cape Division, Makhanda.

Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge made this change in a directive dated March 31 and said it was effective immediately.

Mbenenge said all court processes and documents for the former high court in Grahamstown would henceforth be headed 'Makhanda'.