George mayor against closure of notorious Voëlklip road

By Naziziphiwo Buso -

George mayor Leon Van Wyk has denied that he intends to closed the notorious Voëlklip road, near Herolds Bay, as suggested by some media outlets.



Van Wyk said on Tuesday he believed it was the actions of road users, and not the road, that had led to a number of incidents, including fatal accidents and suspected suicides, over the years. ..