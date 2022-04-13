Kingfisher FM receives seven-year broadcast licence
Fans of Nelson Mandela Bay Christian community radio station Kingfisher FM can expect to hear their favourite music and radio personalities for at least a further seven years.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the station said it was thrilled to announce that the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) had granted its broadcast licence on Tuesday, following a 17-month process...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.