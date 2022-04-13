×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Kingfisher FM receives seven-year broadcast licence

By Herald Reporter - 13 April 2022

Fans of Nelson Mandela Bay Christian community radio station Kingfisher FM can expect to hear their favourite music and radio personalities for at least a further seven years.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the station said it was thrilled to announce that the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) had granted its broadcast licence on Tuesday, following a 17-month process...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'Don't fall': NaakMusiQ explains simple strategy that helped him beat Cassper ...
Police trainees ‘put through hell’

Most Read