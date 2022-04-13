×

News

From Big Brother House to the fashion ramp

Bay reality show contestant gets dream chance to model for David Tlale

Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 13 April 2022

Less than two weeks after he left the Big Brother Mzansi House, Nelson Mandela Bay’s Libo Njomba has hit the ground running and is achieving his dream of modelling for acclaimed SA fashion designer David Tlale. 

Njomba, a model, fitness trainer and aspiring actor, walked the runway on Monday, modelling Tlale’s new Autumn/Winter 22/23 collection at an exclusive launch in Johannesburg...

