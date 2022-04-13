Shooting cop in head among multiple counts facing Bay men
Suspected gang accused in northern areas shooting spree expected to plead on Wednesday
When members of the specialised anti-gang unit tried to intervene after a fatal shooting, they were shot at, with one constable shot in the head.
The harrowing details emerged as two Helenvale men, charged with the attempted murders of four police officers, appeared in the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday...
