Easter festival promises bigger, better splash

Food trucks, Easter egg hunts and plenty of entertainment are in store for the thousands expected at this weekend’s Nelson Mandela Bay Splash Festival.

After two years of not being able to host the flagship festival due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a sense of excitement lingered in the air as the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality hosted the media at a formal launch at the City Hall on Tuesday.

This is the 30th edition of the Splash Festival.

With bigger and better being the common thread for the 2022 event, the city will deliver a revitalised festival with food, music and sport taking centre stage.

Among other municipal representatives, Bay mayor Eugene Johnson was in attendance.

The festival will be held at two different venues — King’s Beach will play host to the food stalls and entertainment, and Hobie Beach will host the water sports.

The festival is expected to bring in thousands of locals, tourists and international tourists over the Easter weekend.

A representative from festival organisers Soul Good, Darren Mungur, shared how the Splash Festival started 32 years ago with the intention of making Gqeberha the water sports capital of SA.

However, in 2022, the city will deliver a revitalised event with food, music, standup comedy, a beer and wine tent, and, of course, sport being the main event.

According to Mungur, all national artists with the exception of award-winning comedian, actor and TV show host Jason Goliath hail from the Bay.

Some of the artists expected to perform include singer Ami Faku, rapper Early B and Afrikaans singer Ruhan du Toit.

Mungur said King’s Beach as a venue was one of the new big changes to the festival.

King’s Beach is 15,000m² and can therefore accommodate up to 10,000 people.

But Mungur said to avoid being a Covid-19 superspreader event, they would allow only 2,000 people into the festival at a time.

This would help organisers have better access control, and also alleviate traffic congestion in Summerstrand.

“We have four stages this year. The main stage will see most of the action,” Mungur said.

“We also have a new food truck village, with over 30 food trucks.

“There is something for everyone, including children.

“For the first time we will have a beer and wine tent, with a wine and gin pairing.

“The other exciting addition is the food demo stage.

“We have celebrity chefs Reuben Riffel and Pete Goffe-Wood coming down for those demos.”

The full programme of activities can be found on the municipal website.

While a firm favourite has always been the water sports, for 2022 the jet skis will be replaced with speed boats.

Locals and visitors can enjoy five-a-side beach soccer, while Volleyball SA will also hold its beach volleyball final.

Mungur said the festival focused mostly on local artists.

The selection of local artists was transparent as consultations were held over the last two months with the sub-directorate of Nelson Mandela Bay arts and culture. .

“There are plenty of activities for children.

“We have the ever-popular fairground, and a lot of Easter-themed games that take place all weekend, including an Easter egg hunt,” Mungur said.

People were also allowed to bring blankets for a picnic set-up.

Johnson, meanwhile, warned that drinking and driving would not be tolerated.

She said the festival was designed to appeal to a wide demographic representation of the citizens in the Bay and to attract visitors.

“We are intent on leveraging the unique festival to build our city’s growing reputation as a preferred holiday and events destination.

“The visitors represent a healthy injection to local businesses, particularly the hospitality industry, which was devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The safety and security of visitors to the festival has been prioritised.

“Close working relationships between the municipality and the SA Police Service have been established, with increased patrols and a close watch on alcohol consumption,” Johnson said.

As the second-largest Easter festival in SA, the festival boasts more than 120 stalls.

Bay sport, recreation, arts and culture acting executive director Dr Kithi Ngesi said festival- goers would be spoilt for choice.

“We have partnered with Gqeberha’s iconic Baakens Food Truck Funday to bring a new variety of food stalls to the Splash Festival,” he said.

HeraldLIVE