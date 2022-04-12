New Brighton community threatens to shut down Mendi Arts Centre

Anger burns after two residents’ contracts not renewed

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



Tensions continue to simmer in New Brighton after residents closed the Mendi Arts Centre last week as a result of two nearby residents not having their contracts renewed by the centre management.



The centre, which was previously used as a beer hall in the 1980s, underwent a R25m revamp and was reopened in May 2021 in the hope of attracting tourism and boosting arts and youth development programmes in the area...