Nelson Mandela University alumnus returns to Gqeberha as BDO partner
Durban chartered accountant brings skills and experience to friendly city
After taking up a bursary opportunity to study at Nelson Mandela University, Siyabonga Mthembu gained international work experience and is now returning to share his skill to the benefit of a Gqeberha boardroom.
Audit, tax and advisory services company BDO SA has welcomed the chartered accountant (CA) as a new partner...
