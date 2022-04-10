Principal who doubled matric pass rate fired for punching teacher

A principal who doubled his school's matric pass rate by organising extra classes was furious when some pupils did not attend.

But Linda Kofi's attempt to deal with the grade 12s cost him his job after he punched a teacher in the face in the middle of a class.

Kofi was fired by the Eastern Cape education department and this week he failed in an attempt to be reinstated at Phillip Mtywaku Senior Secondary School in King William's Town in the Eastern Cape.

Education Labour Relations Council arbitrator Clint Enslin awarded Kofi compensation of two months' salary — R72,741.50 — because his absence at the disciplinary hearing meant his dismissal was procedurally unfair.

The incident that cost Kofi his job happened in May 2018 after several grade 12 pupils failed to attend science classes he had arranged over the Freedom Day and Workers' Day long weekend.

These were part of a programme the physics teacher introduced when he was appointed principal in 2012, and he told Enslin he had doubled the school's 48% pass rate to 96% through his efforts.