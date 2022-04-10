Nersa plans public hearing on electricity hike after DA criticism

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) says DA criticism that it proposed an electricity price increase without holding public hearings is “erroneous”.

But in a statement on Saturday it said it would hold a public hearing in response to requests from stakeholders, even though in the past hardly anyone turned up.

On Monday, DA energy spokesperson Kevin Mileham accused Nersa of a “cloak-and-dagger operation” around its plan for an average increase of 7.47% for municipal electricity tariffs from July 1.