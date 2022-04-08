Ramaphosa delighted as Isuzu unveils homegrown new D-Max bakkie
Isuzu SA unveiled its hugely anticipated D-Max bakkie on Thursday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium with President Cyril Ramaphosa in attendance.
The unveiling was celebrated by an excited crowd while Ramaphosa counted it as a win for the SA economy and another nod to Gqeberha as the country’s automotive capital...
