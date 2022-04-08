Alleged wife killer Terblanche in third bid for freedom

New facts cited in renewed court application for bail

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



As alleged wife killer Arnold Terblanche brought an application for bail based on new facts to the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday, the state argued that his arguments were merely an expansion of evidence led during his initial bail bid.



State advocate Marius Stander said what was now being argued in Terblanche’s third bid for freedom did not qualify as new facts...