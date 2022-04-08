Rhino Pippa gives birth to a second calf

The City of Tshwane has announced that rhino Pippa has given birth to a second calf at Rietvlei Nature Reserve.

According to the city, the calf was first spotted with its mother early on Friday morning and is estimated to be about two days old.

MMC for environment and agriculture management Katlego Mathebe said the calf’s gender cannot be determined yet because conservation officials will not disturb the two, giving them sufficient time to bond.

“The calf will only be named once its gender has been determined. Pippa was born at Rietvlei Nature Reserve eight years ago and this is her second calf,” she said.

Mathebe said while the city is excited by this new addition to the reserve, they are concerned the cold snap may be a threat to the calf’s survival.