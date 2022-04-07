×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | JudiciaI Service Commission interviews — Day 3

By TimesLIVE - 07 April 2022

The Judicial Service Commission’s interviews for the two vacant positions at the Constitutional Court continue on Thursday. 

The JSC has recommended four people to President Cyril Ramaphosa to fill the vacant positions.

They are Advocate Alan Dodson SC, Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Judge Mahube Betty Molemela and Judge Owen Rogers.

Judge David Unterhalter did not make the cut.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space
Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win

Most Read