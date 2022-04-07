Sama calls for continued Covid-19 vaccination efforts after lifting of state of disaster

The SA Medical Association (Sama) says more South Africans need to get vaccinated against Covid-19, despite the lifting of the national state of disaster.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lifting of the state of disaster earlier this week. He said the pandemic will be managed in terms of the National Health Act and draft regulations were published for public comment.

Transitional regulations, including the wearing of masks indoors and restricted gatherings, will be in place for 30 days.

Sama CEO Vusumuzi Nhlapho said the association will add its input to the draft regulations and expressed support for the lifting of the state of disaster.

“Sama supports the transitional restrictions. Intensive campaigning for more people to vaccinate against Covid-19 needs to continue unabated despite the NSD being lifted. The medical profession has learnt many valuable lessons during the pandemic that must inform public health in SA in future,” said Nhlapho.