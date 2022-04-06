Gqeberha apprentice clinches top spot at Africa skills competition

Motor mechanic student Bosman, 20, grabs gold against competitors from nine other countries

By Herald Reporter -

A second-year automotive motor mechanic apprentice from the Port Elizabeth TVET College, has walked away with the gold in the automotive motor mechanic sector at the recent WorldSkills Africa competition in Namibia.



Ceajay Bosman, 20, pitted his skills against apprentices from nine other African countries and managed to claim top honours during the four-day competition which ended on Saturday in Swakopmund...