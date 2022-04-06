Percy’s Place revamped and ready to revive tourism
Historic lookout offering spectacular views of Sundays River Valley reopened
A historic Kirkwood landmark received a long overdue revamp in recent months and the region’s tourism officials hope it will play an important role in reviving tourism in the Sundays River Valley.
Overlooking the Sundays River and vast expanses of picturesque citrus orchards, The Lookout, as the site is known, has been a popular spot for residents and visitors alike for close to a century...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.