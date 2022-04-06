Percy’s Place revamped and ready to revive tourism

Historic lookout offering spectacular views of Sundays River Valley reopened

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



A historic Kirkwood landmark received a long overdue revamp in recent months and the region’s tourism officials hope it will play an important role in reviving tourism in the Sundays River Valley.



Overlooking the Sundays River and vast expanses of picturesque citrus orchards, The Lookout, as the site is known, has been a popular spot for residents and visitors alike for close to a century...