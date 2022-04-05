×

News

WATCH LIVE | Judicial Service Commission interviews ConCourt candidates

By TimesLIVE - 05 April 2022

The Judicial Service Commission is interviewing candidates for the two vacant positions at the Constitutional Court on Tuesday. The appointments will bring the apex court closer to having its full set of 11 permanent judges.

The JSC interviews will continue until April 8 in Sandton.

