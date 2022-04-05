Pakistan’s top court resumes hearing into PM Imran Khan’s bid to stay on

Pakistan’s top court will on Tuesday resume its deliberations on the legality of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s attempt to block an opposition bid to oust him, a dispute that has led to political turmoil in the nuclear-armed country.

Former cricket star Khan lost his parliamentary majority last week and had been facing a no-confidence vote tabled by a united opposition that he was expected to lose on Sunday.

But the deputy speaker of parliament, a member of Khan’s party, threw out the no-confidence motion, ruling it was part of a foreign conspiracy and unconstitutional. Khan then dissolved parliament.

The stand-off has thrown the country of 220-million people, which the military has ruled for extended periods since independence in 1947, into a full-blown constitutional crisis.

The opposition has challenged Khan’s decision in a legal case in the Supreme Court that began on Monday, with a five-member bench of judges hearing arguments in a packed courtroom.

The court will reconvene at around 7am GMT on Tuesday. It has not said when it might reach a ruling.