Packed programme for return of live National Arts Festival

By Herald Reporter -

Audiences and the arts community can expect a celebratory homecoming when the 48th National Arts Festival resumes its live format with an immersive in-person arts experience lined up for 2022.



After a two-year online experience as a result of the pandemic, the National Arts Festival (NAF) will return to streets, parks and venues of Makhanda from June 23 to July 3...