Van der Merwe bags Submission Kings title in Gauteng
All-Gqeberha final highlights excellent standard of city's fighters
It was an all-Gqeberha final when SA’s top lightweight grapplers came together in Johannesburg at the weekend to compete for the Submission Kings title.
With R10,000 and the lightweight belt on the line, teammates Reece van der Merwe, 25, and Sindile Manengela, 38, fought their way through the eight-man tournament to meet each other in the final to put on a Brazilian Jiujitsu master class...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.