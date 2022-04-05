Van der Merwe bags Submission Kings title in Gauteng

All-Gqeberha final highlights excellent standard of city's fighters

By Riaan Marais -

It was an all-Gqeberha final when SA’s top lightweight grapplers came together in Johannesburg at the weekend to compete for the Submission Kings title.



With R10,000 and the lightweight belt on the line, teammates Reece van der Merwe, 25, and Sindile Manengela, 38, fought their way through the eight-man tournament to meet each other in the final to put on a Brazilian Jiujitsu master class...