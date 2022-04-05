Trying Stars down Oostelikes in EPRU Grand Challenge clash

Round three of Top 32 tournament sees hard-fought clashes

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



In-form Trying Stars maintained their unbeaten record in Group C of the EPRU Grand Challenge rugby tournament when they edged Despatch Oostelikes 20-18 in a tense duel on Saturday.



This was one of several hard-fought clashes in round three of EP’s Top 32 tournament where a double round of group games will be played before the quarterfinals...