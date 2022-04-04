WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on Covid-19 response

The proposed regulations were released last week for comment.

Key elements of the proposed regulations which were open for public comment until 5pm on Friday made the wearing of face masks mandatory in indoor public spaces, but excluded children under six.

The proposed regulations also spell out the admission requirements for attending faith-based, religious, social, political and cultural gatherings and to places such as restaurants, bars, taverns, gyms and sporting activities.

Dlamini-Zuma said based on the response and analysis of the comments, Ramaphosa will make an announcement this week about when the national state of disaster will end.

TimesLIVE