Nelson Mandela Bay councillor spearheads drive to extend Malabar Clinic’s operating hours

By Roslyn Baatjies - 04 April 2022

The rapid increase in the number of residents in Malabar, reflected in the establishment of two informal settlements in the area, drives home the need for its clinic to extend its operating days.

This is according to Ward 10 councillor Lennie Moodley, who said the clinic operated only on Fridays and that this was not sufficient to cater for all the people in the area...

