Nelson Mandela Bay inventor takes hassle out of camping

Retrenched pilot with DIY skills invents nifty stand for gas cookers

After getting retrenched from his job as a commercial pilot because of Covid-19, YouTube DIY guru Grant Burton decided to put his skills to the test and pursue a long-time project he had been putting off.



The Gqeberha resident is the inventor of the Burtsway Ultimate Gas Bottle Stand, a nifty gadget that takes away the hassle of cooking on camping trips and other outdoor adventures...