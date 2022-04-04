×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Nelson Mandela Bay inventor takes hassle out of camping

Retrenched pilot with DIY skills invents nifty stand for gas cookers

Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter
04 April 2022

After getting retrenched from his job as a commercial pilot because of Covid-19, YouTube DIY guru Grant Burton decided to put his skills to the test and pursue a long-time project he had been putting off.

The Gqeberha resident is the inventor of the Burtsway Ultimate Gas Bottle Stand, a nifty gadget that takes away the hassle of cooking on camping trips and other outdoor adventures...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Panayiotou tape exposed: ‘I told you to let them do it outside the house’

Most Read