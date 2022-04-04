×

Cultural activist, diplomat to receive posthumous honour

Rhodes to confer doctorate on poet, academic and journalist Lindiwe Mabuza

Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
04 April 2022

Rhodes University will on Friday posthumously confer an honorary degree of Doctor of Literature (DLitt) on cultural activist and diplomat Lindiwe Mabuza.

Mabuza, a South African politician, diplomat, poet, academic, journalist, and cultural activist, died on December 6 at the age of 83...

