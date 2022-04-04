Cultural activist, diplomat to receive posthumous honour
Rhodes to confer doctorate on poet, academic and journalist Lindiwe Mabuza
Rhodes University will on Friday posthumously confer an honorary degree of Doctor of Literature (DLitt) on cultural activist and diplomat Lindiwe Mabuza.
Mabuza, a South African politician, diplomat, poet, academic, journalist, and cultural activist, died on December 6 at the age of 83...
