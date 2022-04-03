Proteas well placed to win first Test

SA claimed three crucial Bangladesh wickets during the final stages of day four to put themselves in a favourable position to win this first Test match here at Kingsmead Stadium.

Simon Harmer, who claimed a fifer on his return to Test cricket, made the early breakthrough when Keegan Petersen showed alertness and good hands to catch Shadman Islam’s nick at first slip.

Harmer was joined by spin partner Keshav Maharaj a few overs later.

He bowled the dangerous Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who scored a delightful century during the first innings, for four runs.

Maharaj, who was pumped up because of the first wicket of the match, returned four balls later to remove Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque without scoring as the visitors sank into serious trouble with a deficit of 266 runs.

When umpires called stumps just after 5pm, SA were in control of this match as Bangladesh were stuttering on 11/3 and a deficit of 263 runs following the demise of top order batters Shadman, Mahmudul and Mominul.

With seven wickets remaining, including four bowlers, Bangladesh are going to struggle to get back in this match considering the pitch showed it was going to be difficult to bat on day five.

On the final day, Maharaj and Harmer will be supported by fast bowlers Lizaad Williams, Duanne Olivier and Wiaan Mulder as they will be looking to wrap up this match and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Bangladesh will resume on Monday with Najmul Hossain Shanto (5) and the vastly experienced Mushfiqur Rahim without scoring as they will be looking to try and get to their target.

Before Bangladesh went in for their second innings, the Proteas were bowled out for 204 and a lead of 273 with their batting leaving a lot to be desired with Dean Elgar (64), Ryan Rickelton (39) and Petersen (36) as their highest scorers.

In the process, Elgar scored his scored his 21st Test half-century as he continued to lead from the front with good performances with bat in hand.

The other area where SA will be looking to improve is their running between wickets as Harmer was run out by substitute fielder Nurul Hasan and Williams was run out by a combination of Islam and Liton Das.

On the other hand, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Ebadot Hossain were the main destroyers for Bangladesh with ball in hand as they returned with three wickets apiece.

The other major talking point of the match was the discussion around umpires Adrian Holdstock and Marais Erasmus who continued to grab the limelight because some of their decisions were overturned.

Eyes will continue to be on Holdstock and Erasmus who have sparked debate on whether it is a good idea to have home umpires standing in matches that involve their countries.

Other people who are not going to avoid scrutiny are Harmer and Maharaj, who will be expected to rip through the Bangladesh middle and lower to what will be an important victory. — TimesLIVE