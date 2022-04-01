Anglers prepare for annual Tuna Classic

Anglers once again have something to look forward to with the 2022 Williams Hunt ISUZU Tuna Classic set to take place in Gqeberha in April.

And there are fantastic cash prizes for the biggest catch.

Registration and the opening function takes place on April 6 between 5pm and 6.30pm in the Wheelhouse at PEDSAC in the Gqeberha harbour, with the competition to run from April 7-9.

The annual three-day fishing event, which attracts more than 30 boats, has been running since 1991 .

In 2022, the real catch is the R250,000 in prizes up for grabs.

Anglers from across the country will be contending for the prizes of the day.

The top angler will walk away with R50,000 and the top boat also wins R50,000.

The Tuna Classic is regarded as one of the biggest premier tuna tournaments in the southern hemisphere in terms of total number of anglers and boats entered, as well as total prize money on offer.

“We are proud to have been part of such a competition, over the years the three-day event has become a family orientated event and as the main sponsor we have established a great working relationship with the event organisers,” Williams Hunt ISUZU general manager Trevor Villet said.

“This event continues to be a firm favourite on the SA fishing calendar and each year we look forward to it.”

The blessing of the fleet will take place at 6am on April 7 at the Hobie Beach pier and it is compulsory for all participating boats to be present.

The target species for 2022 are tuna, marlin and dorado.

It is estimated that the tournament contributes more than R2m to the Gqeberha economy and draws plenty of visitors to the city.

HeraldLIVE