Lifelong love of radio powers show host’s world
Whether they were sleeping, actually listening or just going about their day, Sibongile Gangxa’s grandmother always insisted that Umhlobo Wenene FM must stay on.
Growing up in New Brighton in Gqeberha, radio was constantly the background track to now radio host Gangxa’s life. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.