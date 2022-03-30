Disappointment as Western Cape health department changes its name

The Western Cape health department has been heavily criticised for its name change, with some health activists labelling the new name, Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness, unimportant and grandstanding by health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo.

In her budget speech on Tuesday, Mbombo announced the new name and said it is in line with the department’s 2030 healthcare plan, the road to wellness. She said the long-term vision will be centred on disease prevention rather than seeking treatment. The plan was endorsed by the provincial cabinet in 2014. This will be the only health department that goes by this name in the country.

Mbombo, who tabled a R29bnbudget, said the rebranding stems from her 2015 maiden budget speech “that delivering a health service will be business unusual”.

“We have implemented some of its provisions (from the healthcare 2030 plan) since 2015. This includes bringing in a more preventive and promotive health focus through community-orientated primary care. It is a slight shift from a hospicentric health system.

“We cannot continue mopping the floor only. We have to close the tap,” Mbombo said.

However, some activists and politicians are not happy.