More than 92,000 Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines in SA expire on Thursday, millions more by July

The vaccines due to be destroyed are a small percentage of all the Pfizer vaccines received by SA to date.

“The volume due to expire is equivalent to 0.24% of all Pfizer doses received, which is under the World Health Organization’s 10% acceptable ratio of vaccine waste. All expiring stock is held in quarantine until the last day of expiry, after which the existing protocol for the destruction of medical waste will be activated to ensure safe and environmentally responsible disposal.”

The department said it would ensure the expired vaccines are disposed of properly.

It said despite the loss of vaccines, it had made great strides in vaccinating South Africans though fewer people were turning up at vaccination sites.

The department said it had been careful with receiving vaccines and deliveries were staggered and based on availability of doses and storage capacity in the country.

SA was not the only country forced to deal with expiring Pfizer vaccines.