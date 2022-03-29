Sewage pollution surge threatens besieged Swartkops again
A fresh wave of sewage poured into the Swartkops Estuary at the weekend, killing thousands of fish and crabs and almost putting the skids on a major regatta at Redhouse.
Zwartkops Conservancy members were out on Monday taking water-quality samples, but it seems the harmful algal bloom, which strips oxygen out of the water as it decays, is on the rise again...
