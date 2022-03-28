Karoo protected environment project ramps up

Creecy adds 600,000ha to Mountain Zebra Camdeboo conservation corridor

Premium Guy Rogers

Senior Reporter



The unique conservation corridor between Cradock and Graaff-Reinet has nearly tripled in size with a landmark declaration by environment minister Barbara Creecy.



The news of the expansion of the Mountain Zebra Camdeboo Protected Environment (MZCPE), gazetted by Creecy on Wednesday, has been hailed by the team driving the project...