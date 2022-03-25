DUT temporarily closes four campuses after another protest

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has blamed police inactivity for another “violent” protest at the institution on Thursday.

Alan Khan, DUT senior director of corporate affairs, said the university had given the police a tip-off as early as Wednesday about the imminent protest.

DUT announced it would temporarily close four campuses in the city — Steve Biko, Ritson, ML Sultan and City — until further notice due to the protests.

“The protesters not only violated Covid-19 protocols but also damaged property and traumatised staff in what was a well-orchestrated, violent attack.”

DUT advised affected staff to use the employee wellness office for professional support and assistance after the traumatic events.