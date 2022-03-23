Appeal for help in Joe Slovo double murder

Police have asked for the public’s assistance in identifying two women who were shot and left for dead on an open piece of land in a Gqeberha informal settlement at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the women had been found on Saturday night at about 7.30pm along a pathway in the Joe Slovo informal settlement in the KwaDwesi area.

“One female sustained two gunshot wounds and died on the scene, while the other was shot in the forehead and died the next day in hospital.

“It is alleged that the women were together when they were shot. The motive and suspects are unknown at this stage.”

She said neither of the women had been identified.

“They are aged between 25 and 30.

“One victim is thought to have been from Kwazakhele.

“The other has a tattoo on her right arm that depicts an open book.

“She was wearing a blue golf shirt and dark pants.

“Police are investigating two cases of murder and are appealing to anyone who can assist in identifying them or in tracing their next-of-kin.

“Any information relating to their identities or the circumstances of their deaths may be communicated to detective Captain Shelley Shepherd at SAPS KwaDwesi on 071-362-8707 or by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or by going to the nearest police station.

“All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.”

HeraldLIVE