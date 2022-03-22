Prasa investigation uncovered 3,000 ghost workers on full salary: Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has revealed the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has uncovered 3,000 “ghost workers” in its system who were receiving full salaries.

Prasa stopped paying the salaries in December, and no-one has come forward complaining about not being paid, he said.

Mbalula was appearing before parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday after the committee’s oversight visits to Prasa facilities in Gauteng and the Western Cape earlier this year.

He said the “grand scam” was discovered during an ongoing campaign called Operation Ziveze aimed at uncovering irregularities at Prasa.

Mbalula said this meant there was a system of corruption within human resources, and somebody had orchestrated a scam to steal money.