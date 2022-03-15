Ukraine war results in EP signing tighthead prop Koza

Former Griquas player set to play in Russia, decides to return home

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The war in Ukraine has resulted in tighthead prop Luxolo Koza returning home to Gqeberha to bolster the EP Elephants’ pack ahead of their Carling Currie Cup First Division campaign.



It is expected Koza, who had been playing for Avenir Valencian Rugby Club in France, will have an opportunity to shine when EP play a preseason friendly against the SWD Eagles in Plettenberg Bay on Friday...