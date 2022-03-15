Ukraine war results in EP signing tighthead prop Koza
Former Griquas player set to play in Russia, decides to return home
The war in Ukraine has resulted in tighthead prop Luxolo Koza returning home to Gqeberha to bolster the EP Elephants’ pack ahead of their Carling Currie Cup First Division campaign.
It is expected Koza, who had been playing for Avenir Valencian Rugby Club in France, will have an opportunity to shine when EP play a preseason friendly against the SWD Eagles in Plettenberg Bay on Friday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.