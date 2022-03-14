POLL | What lockdown regulations changes do you expect?

The latest extension of the national state of disaster is set to expire on Tuesday, with many hoping government will announce its end or, at least, the scrapping of some lockdown regulations.

SA has been under a state of disaster since March 15 2020. The measures were introduced to curb the impact of Covid-19.

Last month, co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma extended the state of disaster to March 15.

The department said the government had observed from other countries that lifting all restrictions poses a risk of increased Covid-19 infections.

It urged South Africans to continue to adhere to mask-wearing, hand washing and social distancing, among other non-pharmaceutical measures.