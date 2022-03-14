Samurai sword killer Morne Harmse released on parole

Samurai sword killer Morne Harmse, who killed his schoolmate Jacques Pretorius, has been released on parole.

In 2009 Harmse pleaded guilty in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to killing Pretorius, 16, and attempting to kill three other people in 2008. He alleged he had plotted the rampage with friends.

He was sentenced to an effective 20 years’ imprisonment.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Harmse’s sentence was set to expire in 2029.

“He completed his legislated minimum detention period on June 6 2019. He was then considered for parole placement and confirmed for March 3 2022,” Nxumalo said.