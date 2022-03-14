Samurai sword killer Morne Harmse released on parole
Samurai sword killer Morne Harmse, who killed his schoolmate Jacques Pretorius, has been released on parole.
In 2009 Harmse pleaded guilty in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to killing Pretorius, 16, and attempting to kill three other people in 2008. He alleged he had plotted the rampage with friends.
He was sentenced to an effective 20 years’ imprisonment.
Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Harmse’s sentence was set to expire in 2029.
“He completed his legislated minimum detention period on June 6 2019. He was then considered for parole placement and confirmed for March 3 2022,” Nxumalo said.
He said Harmse had appeared before the Zonderwater management area correctional supervision and parole board about eight times.
“He was granted seven further profiles because of the outstanding issues which needed to be addressed before he could be granted parole placement. He was engaged in victim offender participation on September 12 2019 where the victims were present.”
Nxumalo said Harmse’s release was subject to strict parole conditions which the department would not disclose publicly.
“His parole placement grants powers to the department to monitor him and if he is found not to be complying with the conditions of his placement, the department can revoke his parole.
“The aim of the parole system is to protect the community through prevention, rehabilitation, control and supervision of parolees. The success of parole is closely related to the effectiveness of the supervision provided.”
TimesLIVE
